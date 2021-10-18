Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,486 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,063,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,006,000 after buying an additional 73,388 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,833,000 after buying an additional 653,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $58.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $58.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

