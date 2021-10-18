Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $583.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

