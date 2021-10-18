Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Uniti Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 600.50 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

