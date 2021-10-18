Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $273,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $248,572.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $1,021,486. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $24.05 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

