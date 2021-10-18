Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 8,801 Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SRLP opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.88. Sprague Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 81.24% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $657.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

Sprague Resources Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

