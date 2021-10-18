Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 297,253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 163,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.94 million, a PE ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

