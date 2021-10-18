Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 7,200 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $239.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.31. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,297 shares of company stock worth $2,119,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.57.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

