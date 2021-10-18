Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 11,400 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $75.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.52, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

