Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.77 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

FRT opened at $124.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.