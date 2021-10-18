Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.99 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

