Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 410,023 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.