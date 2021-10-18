Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,500 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $396.24 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.50 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.74 and its 200 day moving average is $377.01. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

