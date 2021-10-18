Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 19,200 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXP. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

NYSE CXP opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.