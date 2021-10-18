Vitruvian Partners LLP Makes New Investment in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,372,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,945,000. WalkMe accounts for 5.2% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vitruvian Partners LLP owned approximately 5.29% of WalkMe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKME stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

