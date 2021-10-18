Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €269.43 ($316.97).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €198.66 ($233.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €196.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.