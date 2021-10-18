Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Vontier worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 29.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

