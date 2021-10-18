voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the September 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of VJET opened at $9.03 on Monday. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 80.89% and a negative return on equity of 78.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VJET. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of voxeljet in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of voxeljet in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in voxeljet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in voxeljet by 76,660.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in voxeljet by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

