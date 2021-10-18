Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 101.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 86.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

