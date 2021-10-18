VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Short Interest Up 69.3% in September

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $5,916,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $4,236,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $986,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $3,402,000.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

