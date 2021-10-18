VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

