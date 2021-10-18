W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $467.55.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

GWW opened at $429.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.68.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

