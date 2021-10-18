Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549,870 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 374,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. 69,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $42.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

