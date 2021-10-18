Wagner Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,562,000 after purchasing an additional 343,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 202,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,479. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

