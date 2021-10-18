Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $947.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

