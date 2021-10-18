Wedbush Boosts ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target to $14.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.35.

IS stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Equities analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $210,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $195,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

