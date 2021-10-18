Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,905 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 7,639,803 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $283,491,000 after acquiring an additional 858,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 273,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,841 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,768,705. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

