Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,905 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 0.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 397,127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,599,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $422,497,000 after buying an additional 223,580 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 134.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.47. The stock had a trading volume of 54,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

