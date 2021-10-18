Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 252 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

