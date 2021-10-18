Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average of $188.52. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.