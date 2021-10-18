Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $30.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,508.22. 4,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,472. The company has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,325.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,303.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

