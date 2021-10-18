Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 5,450 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.06. 67,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.