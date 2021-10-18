Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $83.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28.
In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Semtech by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Semtech by 786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
