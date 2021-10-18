Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $83.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Semtech by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Semtech by 786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.