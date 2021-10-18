Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE WEA opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $14.87.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.