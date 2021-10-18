Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE WEA opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

