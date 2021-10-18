WHALE (WHALE) Price Down 1.4% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $115.47 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WHALE has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.14 or 0.00028004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,311.73 or 1.00197845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.61 or 0.06057482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023862 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.