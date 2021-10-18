Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $23.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.63. 465,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

