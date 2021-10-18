Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,716.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

WTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,329 ($43.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,235.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

In other news, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

