Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.75.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

