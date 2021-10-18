Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS: SPGYF) recently:

10/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$109.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,969. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

