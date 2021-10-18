Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS: SPGYF) recently:
- 10/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$109.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,969. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%.
