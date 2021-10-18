Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price target on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$7.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$7.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,473,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,308,161.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.