WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $73.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $75.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.85 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $77.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,770. The stock has a market cap of $331.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

