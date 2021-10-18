Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WLL. Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -118.52. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $67.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

