Wilder World Trading Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $143.15 million and $7.02 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00042825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00200167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00090232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,583,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

