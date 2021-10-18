Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 118,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,986. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $67.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

