Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Ingles Markets makes up 3.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ingles Markets by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $70.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

