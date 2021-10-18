Wilen Investment Management CORP. Purchases 51,695 Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,695 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Universal Security Instruments were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UUU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,863. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

