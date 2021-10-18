Willis Investment Counsel Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Chevron stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.46. 369,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,481,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.