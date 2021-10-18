Willis Investment Counsel Has $19.32 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Target were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,855. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.