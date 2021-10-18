Willis Investment Counsel Has $50.74 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Accenture were worth $50,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $127,025,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 262,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock worth $1,214,436. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.69. 19,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,377. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average of $307.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.