Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 22,000 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 1.09% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,414. The stock has a market cap of $330.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.77. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

