WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.66 Million

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce sales of $464.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $463.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $417.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,709,000 after acquiring an additional 647,932 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

